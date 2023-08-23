10 Inspiring Quotes by  Mother Teresa

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Mother Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu, also known as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, was born on August 26, 1910.
Let’s have a look at some of the inspiring quotes by the founder of Missionaries of Charity.
“It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.”
“A life not lived for others is not a life.”
“I prefer you to make mistakes in kindness than work miracles in unkindness.”
“If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway.”
“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”
“Life is a challenge; we must take it.”
“Poverty was not created by God. It is we who have caused it, you and I through our egotism.”
“People are unrealistic, illogical, and self-centered. Love them anyway.”
“The person who gives with a smile is the best giver because God loves a cheerful giver.”
“Peace begins with a smile.”