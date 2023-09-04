10 Inspiring Quotes by Princess Diana on Life
Producer: Riya Ashok
“Being a princess isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.”
“It’s vital that the monarchy keeps in touch with the people. It’s what I try and do.”
“The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other.”
“Call me Diana, not Princess Diana.”
“I want my boys to have an understanding of people’s emotions, their insecurities, people’s distress, and their hopes and dreams.”
“I like to be a free spirit. Some don’t like that, but that’s the way I am.”
“Only do what your heart tells you.”
“Every one of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.
“You can’t comfort the afflicted with afflicting the comfortable.”
“Life is just a journey.”