10 Inspiring Quotes of Sachin Tendulkar
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Dreams do come true if you keep believing in yourself
Records are just numbers; it’s the love for the game that matters
Focus on the process, and the results will take care of themselves
I never played for records; I played to make my country proud
Chase your dreams, but make sure you don’t compromise on your values
Critics’ words never affected me; my determination always spoke louder
Stay humble no matter how successful you become
Cricket is my passion, and it will always be a part of who I am