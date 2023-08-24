10 Inspiring Quotes of Sachin Tendulkar

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Dreams do come true if you keep believing in yourself

Records are just numbers; it’s the love for the game that matters

Focus on the process, and the results will take care of themselves

I never played for records; I played to make my country proud

Chase your dreams, but make sure you don’t compromise on your values

Critics’ words never affected me; my determination always spoke louder

Stay humble no matter how successful you become

Cricket is my passion, and it will always be a part of who I am