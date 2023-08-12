Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Manuj Yadav
10 Interesting Facts About
Elephants
Elephants can differentiate between men and women, and between different ethnicities, when they hear a voice.
The largest elephant on record weighed about 10,886 kg with a height of 13 feet.
Elephants can get sunburned so they protect themselves with sand.
Elephants are pregnant for 2 years.
African elephants have the best sense of smell in the animal kingdom.
Edison electrocuted an elephant in 1903 to prove Tesla’s AC
current was dangerous.
Elephants are scared of bees.
Elephants normally only sleep 2 or 3 hours each day.
An adult elephant requires up to 300 kg of food and 160 litres of water per day.
An elephant’s pair of tusks may exceed 200 kg.
