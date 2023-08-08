10 Interesting Facts About The Sahara Desert
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
The Sahara is the world’s largest hot desert, spanning over 9.2 million square kilometers (3.6 million square miles), which is roughly the size of the US.
The term ‘Sahara’ originates from the Arabic word ‘
sahra
‘, which translates to ‘desert’ in English.
The Sahara contains some of the world’s oldest rock art, with carvings and paintings that date back thousands of years.
The Sahara experiences extreme temperature variations- about 50°C (122°F) during daytime and below freezing point at nighttime.
The Sahara historically served as a crucial crossroads for trade routes connecting North Africa to sub-Saharan Africa, fostering cultural exchange and commerce.
The Sahara has grown 10% over nearly a century, due to natural cycles and human-driven climate change.
The sand dunes found in the Sahara are known as ‘ergs’, while the stony plains between dunes are called ‘regs’.
The Sahara is home to several nomadic and semi-nomadic ethnic groups, like the
Tuareg
and
Bedouin.
Fossils of prehistoric animals and early human ancestors have been found in the Sahara, providing valuable insights into the region’s ancient history.
