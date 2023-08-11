Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Largest Aquariums in the World

Chimelong Ocean Kingdom (Hengqin, China)

Opened in 2014, it is a massive 12.9 million-gallon aquarium and theme park. 

South East Asia (S.E.A) Aquarium (Sentosa, Singapore)

It is a 12-million-gallon aquarium that opened in 2012. It is home to over 100,000 animals and 800 species.

L’Oceanogràfic (Valencia, Spain)

This 11-million-gallon aquarium is operational since 2003. It houses over 45,000 animals. 

The Georgia Aquarium (Atlanta, Georgia, US)

It was the largest aquarium from 2005 until 2012. It holds over 11 million gallons of water.

Moscow Oceanarium (Moscow, Russia)

Also known as Moskvarium, it’s total capacity is 6.6 million gallons of water. There are over 12,000 animals throughout the aquarium.

The Seas with Nemo & Friends (Orlando, Florida, US)

Housed with Walt Disney World, it holds at least 5.7 million gallons of water and over 8,000 animals.

Shedd Aquarium (Chicago, Illinois, US)

One of the oldest aquariums in the world, it opened in 1930. It holds about 5 million gallons of water.

uShaka Marine World (Durban, South Africa)

Opened in 2004, the total volume of the tanks is 4.6 million gallons. 

Nausicaá Centre National de la Mer (Boulogne-sur-Mer, France)

Operational since 1991, it holds around 4.5 million gallons of water.

Atlantic Sea Park (Ålesund, Norway)

Opened in 1998, the park is home to about 11 larger landscape aquariums, 2 open touch pools, 2 activity pools, and smaller aquariums. 

