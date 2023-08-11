10 Largest Aquariums in the World

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Opened in 2014, it is a massive 12.9 million-gallon aquarium and theme park.
It is a 12-million-gallon aquarium that opened in 2012. It is home to over 100,000 animals and 800 species.
This 11-million-gallon aquarium is operational since 2003. It houses over 45,000 animals.
It was the largest aquarium from 2005 until 2012. It holds over 11 million gallons of water.
Also known as Moskvarium, it’s total capacity is 6.6 million gallons of water. There are over 12,000 animals throughout the aquarium.
Housed with Walt Disney World, it holds at least 5.7 million gallons of water and over 8,000 animals.
One of the oldest aquariums in the world, it opened in 1930. It holds about 5 million gallons of water.
Opened in 2004, the total volume of the tanks is 4.6 million gallons.
Operational since 1991, it holds around 4.5 million gallons of water.
Opened in 1998, the park is home to about 11 larger landscape aquariums, 2 open touch pools, 2 activity pools, and smaller aquariums.
