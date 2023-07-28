Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
10 Largest Island
Countries In
The World
Indonesia
Comprising over 17,000 islands, the Asian country covers about 1.9 million square kilometer.
Madagascar
The African nation is spread across an area of around 587,041 square kilometer.
Papua New Guinea
The island country in Oceania is spread across an area of 462,840 square kilometer.
Japan
Malaysia
Comprising over 20,000 islands, the island country occupies around 329,847 square kilometer.
Philippines
The archipelagic nation consists of 7600 islands. It stretches around an area of 300,000 square kilometer.
New Zealand
Over 700 islands make up this country in the Pacific Ocean. It is spread around an area of 268,838 square kilometer.
United Kingdom
It is the largest island in Europe, comprising an area of around 243,610 square kilometer.
Cuba
The Caribbean nation is spread around an area of 110,861 square kilometer.
Iceland
Situated in the North Atlantic Ocean, it occupies an area of around 103,000 square kilometer.
Source: World Atlas