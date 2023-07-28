Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

10 Largest Island Countries In The World

Indonesia

Comprising over 17,000 islands, the Asian country covers about 1.9 million square kilometer.

Madagascar

The African nation is spread across an area of around 587,041 square kilometer.

Papua New Guinea

The island country in Oceania is spread across an area of 462,840 square kilometer.

Japan

Malaysia

Comprising over 20,000 islands, the island country occupies around 329,847 square kilometer.

Philippines

The archipelagic nation consists of 7600 islands. It stretches around an area of 300,000 square kilometer.

New Zealand

Over 700 islands make up this country in the Pacific Ocean. It is spread around an area of 268,838 square kilometer.

United Kingdom

It is the largest island in Europe, comprising an area of around 243,610 square kilometer.

Cuba

The Caribbean nation is spread around an area of 110,861 square kilometer.

Iceland

Situated in the North Atlantic Ocean, it occupies an area of around 103,000 square kilometer.

Source: World Atlas