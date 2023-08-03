10 Longest Living Animals

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The group of small invertebrates with soft bodies don’t seem to age and can potentially live forever.
They can also potentially live forever, as they can turn into their polyps stage if damaged and mature again.
Found in the deep ocean, glass sponges are the longest-living sponges on Earth. They can easily live up to 10,000+ years.
They can continually multiply and replace themselves, thus living for over 4000+ years.
Inhabitng the North Atlantic Ocean, their slower metabolism helps them live long, for over 500+ years.
These invertebrates have a slower metabolism and few natural threats that help them live a long life, usually 300+ years.
Mostly found in Arctic and North Atlantic oceans, these animals have a life span of around 272+ years.
This endangered species have a lower metabolism, which helps them live a long life – 250+ years.
Found in the Pacific Ocean, this is the longest-living fish. Their average life span is 200+ years.
They are the longest-living mammals. Their average life span is 200+ years.