10 Low Light Indoor Plants That Grow Without Sunlight

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Snake Plant: Thrives in low light, purifies air, and requires minimal care

ZZ Plant: Tolerates low light conditions well and stores water in its glossy leave

Pothos: Easy to grow, trails gracefully, and adapts to various light levels

Peace Lily: Produces elegant white blooms and suits low light environments

Cast Iron Plant: Extremely resilient and can endure low light and neglect

Aglaonema: Offers colorful foliage, prefers indirect light, and adds a decorative touch

Chinese Evergreen: Comes in various patterns, handles low light, and is low-maintenance

Parlor Palm: Thrives in shade, adds a tropical feel, and stays compact indoors.