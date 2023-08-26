10 Low Light Indoor Plants That Grow Without Sunlight
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Snake Plant:
Thrives in low light, purifies air, and requires minimal care
ZZ Plant:
Tolerates low light conditions well and stores water in its glossy leave
Pothos:
Easy to grow, trails gracefully, and adapts to various light levels
Peace Lily:
Produces elegant white blooms and suits low light environments
Cast Iron Plant:
Extremely resilient and can endure low light and neglect
Aglaonema:
Offers colorful foliage, prefers indirect light, and adds a decorative touch
Chinese Evergreen:
Comes in various patterns, handles low light, and is low-maintenance
Parlor Palm:
Thrives in shade, adds a tropical feel, and stays compact indoors.