10 Low-Maintenance Plants That Thrive When Neglected
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Snake Plant: Tolerates low light and infrequent watering
ZZ Plant: Hardy and drought-resistant, perfect for forgetful waterers
Succulents: These water-storing plants thrive with minimal care
Aloe Vera: Requires very little water and adds a touch of green indoors
Pothos: Forgiving and adaptable, it grows well in various conditions
Cast Iron Plant: Survives in low light and neglectful care
Peace Lily: Can bounce back even after wilting from lack of water
Jade Plant: Hardy and drought-tolerant, ideal for busy plant owners