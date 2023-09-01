10 Low-Maintenance Plants That Thrive When Neglected

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Snake Plant: Tolerates low light and infrequent watering

ZZ Plant: Hardy and drought-resistant, perfect for forgetful waterers

Succulents: These water-storing plants thrive with minimal care

Aloe Vera: Requires very little water and adds a touch of green indoors

Pothos: Forgiving and adaptable, it grows well in various conditions

Cast Iron Plant: Survives in low light and neglectful care

Peace Lily: Can bounce back even after wilting from lack of water

Jade Plant: Hardy and drought-tolerant, ideal for busy plant owners