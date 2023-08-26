10 Lucky Plants For Home To Invite Wealth
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Money Tree:
Believed to attract prosperity and financial luck
Jade Plant:
Symbolizes wealth and growth, especially in business
Lucky Bamboo:
Associated with good luck, fortune, and positive energy
Basil:
Known for attracting wealth and abundance, fostering a prosperous environment.
Snake Plant:
Purifies air, invites good luck, and creates a harmonious space
Aloe Vera:
Thought to bring prosperity and protect against financial hardships
Citrus Trees:
Symbolize abundance and success, enhancing wealth-related energies
Money Plant:
As the name suggests, it’s said to attract wealth and luck