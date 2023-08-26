10 Lucky Plants For Home To Invite Wealth

Money Tree: Believed to attract prosperity and financial luck

Jade Plant: Symbolizes wealth and growth, especially in business

Lucky Bamboo: Associated with good luck, fortune, and positive energy

Basil: Known for attracting wealth and abundance, fostering a prosperous environment.

Snake Plant: Purifies air, invites good luck, and creates a harmonious space

Aloe Vera: Thought to bring prosperity and protect against financial hardships

Citrus Trees: Symbolize abundance and success, enhancing wealth-related energies

Money Plant: As the name suggests, it’s said to attract wealth and luck