10 Lucky Plants that Need to be Placed In Front of the House
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Lucky Bamboo: Symbolizing good fortune, it’s a popular choice for positive energy
Ficus Tree: Believed to bring prosperity, it’s often placed near the entrance
Jade Plant: Known as a money tree, it’s thought to attract wealth and success
Citrus Tree: Citrus trees symbolize abundance and are placed for positive vibes
Horseshoe Fern: Hanging a horseshoe fern is said to ward off negative energy
Lavender: Its soothing aroma invites positivity and tranquility into the home
Rosemary: Bringing luck and protection, it’s a versatile and fragrant choice
Marigold: With its vibrant colors, it’s considered auspicious for welcoming guests