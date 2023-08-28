10 Lucky Plants that Need to be Placed In Front of the House 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Lucky Bamboo: Symbolizing good fortune, it’s a popular choice for positive energy

Ficus Tree: Believed to bring prosperity, it’s often placed near the entrance

Jade Plant: Known as a money tree, it’s thought to attract wealth and success

Citrus Tree: Citrus trees symbolize abundance and are placed for positive vibes

Horseshoe Fern: Hanging a horseshoe fern is said to ward off negative energy

Lavender: Its soothing aroma invites positivity and tranquility into the home

Rosemary: Bringing luck and protection, it’s a versatile and fragrant choice

Marigold: With its vibrant colors, it’s considered auspicious for welcoming guests