10 Medicinal Plants To Keep At Your Home Always

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Aloe Vera: Treats burns, cuts, and skin irritations

Lavender: Relieves stress, anxiety, and aids sleep

Peppermint: Eases digestion and relieves headaches

Chamomile: Soothes upset stomachs and promotes relaxation

Echinacea: Boosts the immune system during illnesses

Ginger: Alleviates nausea and supports digestion

Basil: Contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties

Turmeric: Known for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects