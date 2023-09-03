10 Medicinal Plants To Keep At Your Home Always
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Aloe Vera: Treats burns, cuts, and skin irritations
Lavender: Relieves stress, anxiety, and aids sleep
Peppermint: Eases digestion and relieves headaches
Chamomile: Soothes upset stomachs and promotes relaxation
Echinacea: Boosts the immune system during illnesses
Ginger: Alleviates nausea and supports digestion
Basil: Contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties
Turmeric: Known for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects