10
Most Atheist Countries
In The World
According to World Population Review, China has the highest percentage of atheists in the world at 91%.
It is followed by Japan at 86%. Out of which, 29% are convinced atheists.
On the third spot is
Sweden
with 78%. Only 22% of its population are religious.
Czech Republic
is in the fourth position, with 75% of its population identifying as atheists.
Next is the
United Kingdom
. Around 72% of its population are atheists.
With 72% identifying as atheists,
Belgium
and Estonia are on the sixth spot.
Australia and Norway are next, with 70% of its citizens identifying as atheists.
They are followed by
Denmark
at 68%. Out of which, 14% are convinced atheists.
Next is
Vietnam
. Around 67% of its population are atheists.
Germany and Hong Kong are on the tenth spot. Around 66% of its population are atheists.