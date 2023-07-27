10

Most Atheist Countries In The World

According to World Population Review, China has the highest percentage of atheists in the world at 91%.

It is followed by Japan at 86%. Out of which, 29% are convinced atheists.

On the third spot is Sweden with 78%. Only 22% of its population are religious.

Czech Republic is in the fourth position, with 75% of its population identifying as atheists.

Next is the United Kingdom. Around 72% of its population are atheists.

With 72% identifying as atheists, Belgium and Estonia are on the sixth spot.

Australia and Norway are next, with 70% of its citizens identifying as atheists.

They are followed by Denmark at 68%. Out of which, 14% are convinced atheists.

Next is Vietnam. Around 67% of its population are atheists.

Germany and Hong Kong are on the tenth spot. Around 66% of its population are atheists.