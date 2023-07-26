10 Most Beautiful Birds in the World

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
This little bird has the most interesting shades of blue. Each of its body parts feature have a different version of blue.
This is one of the most vibrant bird species. Red, black, blue, green, purple, yellow and turquoise colours feature prominently.
The intense scarlet colour of the bird gets even more vibrant during the breeding season.
The exotic pigeon boasts beautiful deep blue and purple feathers that contrasts against their ruby eyes.
Green, yellow and turquoise combine to give this little bird its beautiful coat of feathers.
Its purple and black feathers contrast beautifully against the bright yellow legs.
An epitome of beauty and grace, the bird’s pristine white feathers look gorgeous against the orange bill.
One of the most stunning birds, the male uses it gorgeous feathers to impress their female mate.
Resembling a glowing torch, its plumage is an impressive mix of red, orange, and yellow.
Only the males sport a colourful and vibrant plumage. Some, however, get mistaken for crows.