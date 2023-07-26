Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Most Beautiful Birds in the World

Blue-gray Tanager

This little bird has the most interesting shades of blue. Each of its body parts feature have a different version of blue.

Gouldian Finch

This is one of the most vibrant bird species. Red, black, blue, green, purple, yellow and turquoise colours feature prominently.

Scarlet Tanager

The intense scarlet colour of the bird gets even more vibrant during the breeding season.

Victoria Crowned Pigeon

The exotic pigeon boasts beautiful deep blue and purple feathers that contrasts against their ruby eyes.

Turquoise Parrot

Green, yellow and turquoise combine to give this little bird its beautiful coat of feathers.

Purple Honeycreepe

Its purple and black feathers contrast beautifully against the bright yellow legs.

Mute Swan

An epitome of beauty and grace, the bird’s pristine white feathers look gorgeous against the orange bill.

Peacock

One of the most stunning birds, the male uses it gorgeous feathers to impress their female mate.

Flame Bowerbird

Resembling a glowing torch, its plumage is an impressive mix of red, orange, and yellow.

Birds of Paradise

Only the males sport a colourful and vibrant plumage. Some, however, get mistaken for crows.