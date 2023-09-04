10 Most Beautiful Plants With Blue Flowers 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Blue Orchid: Rare and stunning, blue orchids symbolize uniqueness and elegance

Blue Hydrangea: Large, globe-like blooms that change color based on soil pH

Blue Delphinium: Tall spikes of vibrant blue flowers add drama to gardens

Blue Morning Glory: A charming climber with vibrant blue funnel-shaped blossoms

Blue Iris: Graceful petals and intricate patterns make this flower captivating

Bachelor’s Button (Cornflower): A simple yet charming wildflower in bright blue hues

Blue Himalayan Poppy: Exotic and sky-blue, these poppies are a garden treasure

Bluebell: Delicate and enchanting, bluebells carpet woodland floors in blue