Damman is polluted mainly due to the oil industry. Other factors include vehicular emissions and dust storms.
Dhaka’s air quality is often affected by industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, and construction activities.
Delhi has frequently ranked among the most polluted cities due to factors like vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and agricultural burning.
Muzaffarnagar is polluted due to various combustion sites, that emit large amounts of hazardous particulate matter.
The industrial and household discharges dumped into the Tigris River led to Baghdad’s increased pollution.
Construction waste and unpaved roads are the major sources of pollution in Ghaziabad.
In Patna, vehicular emissions account for almost 70% of pollution. Industrial emissions also contribute to it.
Garbage burning and heavy diesel consumption is attributed to a major percentage of pollution in Hapur.
Emissions and fumes from vehicles and smoke-emitting industries are the main causes of air pollution in Peshawar.