Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Damman is polluted mainly due to the oil industry. Other factors include vehicular emissions and dust storms.

Lahore, Pakistan

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Dhaka’s air quality is often affected by industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, and construction activities.

Delhi, India

Delhi has frequently ranked among the most polluted cities due to factors like vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and agricultural burning.

Muzaffarnagar, India

Muzaffarnagar is polluted due to various combustion sites, that emit large amounts of hazardous particulate matter.

Baghdad, Iraq

The industrial and household discharges dumped into the Tigris River led to Baghdad’s increased pollution.

Ghaziabad, India

Construction waste and unpaved roads are the major sources of pollution in Ghaziabad.

Patna, India

In Patna, vehicular emissions account for almost 70% of pollution. Industrial emissions also contribute to it.

Hapur, India

Garbage burning and heavy diesel consumption is attributed to a major percentage of pollution in Hapur.

Peshawar, Pakistan

Emissions and fumes from vehicles and smoke-emitting industries are the main causes of air pollution in Peshawar.