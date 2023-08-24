10 Most Popular  North Indian Dishes

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
This popular dish dates back to the Mughal Empire. The main ingredients are rice, spices, a base of meat, eggs, or vegetables.
Arguably one of the most famous dishes, it originated in Delhi during the 1950s at Moti Mahal restaurant.
The dish consists of chicken meat marinated in yogurt, seasoned with tandoori masala, nutmeg, and cumin, then placed on skewers.
It is made of boneless meat, usually chicken, that is cut into smaller pieces and marinated in yogurt and traditional Indian spices.
The popular Indian vegtarian dish is made of paneer in a rich, thick sauce consisting of puréed spinach mixed with tomatoes, garam masala, garlic, and numerous spices.
The aromatic lamb curry has a thick, fiery red sauce coming from deseeded Kashmiri chillies.
The popular vegetarian dish is made of red kidney beans which are stewed in a rich gravy combined with numerous spices.
The vegetable curry is made of paneer in a creamy mixture of fresh leafy greens.
The popular lentil dish is made of red kidney beans and whole black lentils, with a drizzle of butter.
It is made of paneer, onions, almond paste, and a rich, spicy tomato-cream sauce.