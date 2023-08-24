10 Most Popular  North Indian Dishes

This popular dish dates back to the Mughal Empire. The main ingredients are rice, spices, a base of meat, eggs, or vegetables.

Biryani

Arguably one of the most famous dishes, it originated in Delhi during the 1950s at Moti Mahal restaurant.

Butter chicken

The dish consists of chicken meat marinated in yogurt, seasoned with tandoori masala, nutmeg, and cumin, then placed on skewers.

Tandoori chicken

It is made of boneless meat, usually chicken, that is cut into smaller pieces and marinated in yogurt and traditional Indian spices.

Tikka

The popular Indian vegtarian dish is made of paneer in a rich, thick sauce consisting of puréed spinach mixed with tomatoes, garam masala, garlic, and numerous spices.

Palak paneer

The aromatic lamb curry has a thick, fiery red sauce coming from deseeded Kashmiri chillies. 

Rogan josh

The popular vegetarian dish is made of red kidney beans which are stewed in a rich gravy combined with numerous spices.

Rajma

The vegetable curry is made of paneer in a creamy mixture of fresh leafy greens.

Saag paneer

The popular lentil dish is made of red kidney beans and whole black lentils, with a drizzle of butter.

Dal makhani

It is made of paneer, onions, almond paste, and a rich, spicy tomato-cream sauce.

Shahi paneer