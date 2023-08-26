10 Mother Teresa Quotes On Love And Compassion

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht
“Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”
“If you judge people, you have no time to love them.”
“Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”
“Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.”
“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.”
“The most terrible poverty is loneliness, and the feeling of being unloved.”
“A life not lived for others is not a life.”
“If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway.”
“Life is a song, sing it. Life is a struggle, accept it.”