10 Motivational Quotes By Mahatma Gandhi
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Be the change you wish to see in the world.
Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.
In a gentle way, you can shake the world.
The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.
You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.
Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.
Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.
An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.
First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.
Live as if you were to die tomorrow; learn as if you were to live forever.