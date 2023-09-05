Producer: Priyanka Das
10 Motivational Quotes
by
Sandeep Maheshwari
“Not a thousand, find one big reason to do what you want to do. That’s enough.”
“Success is not an event, it is a thought process.”
“If you are searching for that person who will change your life, take a look in the mirror.”
“Always remember, you are bigger than your problems.”
“Success always hugs you in private..! But failure always slaps you in the public..! That’s Life.”
“Action without thinking and thinking without actions will give you 100% failure.”
“The most important thing to be happy about in this world is that ‘YOU’RE ALIVE’!”
“Nobody makes you angry; you decide to use anger as a response.”
“There is no limit to what you can achieve. Yo
ur potential is limitless.”
“The bigger the problem, the more energy we apply in order to overcome it.”
