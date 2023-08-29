Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Nisha Dubey
10 Mouth-Watering Onam Sadhya Dishes
Rice Puttu: Puttu is a traditional breakfast dish of Kerala prepared with rice flour and coconut. It is usually served with ‘kadala’ curry or it is served with ‘pazham’ (yellow banana) and sugar.
Unni Appam: Unni appam is a small round snack made from rice, jaggery, banana, roasted coconut pieces, roasted sesame seeds, ghee and cardamom powder fried in oil.
Lady’s Finger Curry: Lady’s finger curry is an essential side dish at any grand feast in Kerala. From religious holidays to birthdays, it can be found on your plate during any traditional occasion.
Varutharacha Sambar: Sambar is a well known dish in south India. Varutharacha sambar is slightly different from the others as this one requires the coconut to be roasted till brown.
Avial: Avial is a dish that is common in Kerala as well as Tamil cuisine and Udupi cuisine. It is a thick mixture of vegetables and coconut, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves.
Pumpkin Erissery: It is a mild and tempered curry with light sweet tones made with pumpkin, cowpeas and coconut. It tastes best with steamed rice.
Chakkai Chips: Deep-fried jackfruit chips is a very popular Kerala snack. It is prepared by deep frying the chakka chulas (the edible yellow part of jackfruit).
Parippu Curry: Another essential part of the Onam Sadya, parippu curry is made using a mixture of daals and coconut oil. It can be had with rice and chapatis like any Indian curry.
Pineapple Pachadi: The difference between pachadi and khichdi is that pachadi is always sweet. Usually served as a side dish for meals, pachadi is made using fruits.
Dry Fruits Kesari: A popular sweet dish of Kerala, it is made of rava and dry fruits as the primary items. It is a special dish that is generally prepared on festive occasions.
