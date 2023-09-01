10 MUST-HAVE KITCHEN SPICES

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
A popular spice in many cuisines, cumin offers a warm, earthy flavor that pairs well with beans, meat, and vegetables.
Ground ginger adds a zesty, slightly sweet flavor to dishes and is a staple in Asian and Indian cooking.
Known for its vibrant yellow color, turmeric has an earthy, slightly bitter taste and is a key ingredient in curry powder.
It adds a punch of spice to dishes, enhancing their overall taste, colour, aroma and texture.
This convenient spice adds a savory, garlic flavor to dishes without the need for peeling and chopping fresh garlic.
Similar to garlic powder, onion powder provides a convenient way to add a sweet and savory onion flavor to dishes.
A versatile spice that adds a mild heat and pungency to dishes, black pepper is used in various cuisines.
Both the seeds and ground coriander add a citrusy, slightly sweet flavor to dishes. It’s a key ingredient in many spice blends.
They come in green and black varieties, and can offer sweet and smoky flavour, respectively. They can be used in Indian and Chinese cuisines.
They come in yellow, brown and black varieties, and can offer a unique flavor in a wide range of dishes.