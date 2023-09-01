Radish

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

10 MUST-HAVE KITCHEN SPICES

Cumin

A popular spice in many cuisines, cumin offers a warm, earthy flavor that pairs well with beans, meat, and vegetables.

Ginger paste

Ground ginger adds a zesty, slightly sweet flavor to dishes and is a staple in Asian and Indian cooking.

Turmeric powder

Known for its vibrant yellow color, turmeric has an earthy, slightly bitter taste and is a key ingredient in curry powder.

Chili Powder

It adds a punch of spice to dishes, enhancing their overall taste, colour, aroma and texture.

Garlic paste

This convenient spice adds a savory, garlic flavor to dishes without the need for peeling and chopping fresh garlic.

Onion powder

Similar to garlic powder, onion powder provides a convenient way to add a sweet and savory onion flavor to dishes.

Black Pepper

A versatile spice that adds a mild heat and pungency to dishes, black pepper is used in various cuisines.

Coriander

Both the seeds and ground coriander add a citrusy, slightly sweet flavor to dishes. It’s a key ingredient in many spice blends.

CARDAMOM

They come in green and black varieties, and can offer sweet and smoky flavour, respectively. They can be used in Indian and Chinese cuisines.

MUSTARD SEED

They come in yellow, brown and black varieties, and can offer a unique flavor in a wide range of dishes.