10 MUST-TRY MEDITERRANEAN DISHES

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
A layered casserole dish with eggplant, ground meat (usually lamb or beef), tomatoes, and a creamy béchamel sauce.
A sweet dessert made from layers of phyllo dough, nuts (usually walnuts or pistachios), and sweet syrup or honey.
A classic salad featuring tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onions, and feta cheese, drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with oregano.
Deep-fried balls or patties made from ground chickpeas or fava beans, often served in pita bread with tahini sauce and veggies.
Grape leaves stuffed with a mixture of rice, herbs, and sometimes ground meat, cooked until tender and served with a yogurt sauce.
A refreshing salad made with chopped parsley, mint, tomatoes, onions, and bulgur wheat, dressed with olive oil and lemon juice.
Skewers of tender marinated lamb, often grilled and served with rice or pita bread.
A stew of assorted vegetables like eggplant, tomatoes, peppers, and zucchini, seasoned with herbs and olive oil.
A savory pastry filled with spinach, feta cheese, onions, and herbs, wrapped in flaky phyllo dough.
A yogurt-based sauce or dip with cucumber, garlic, and dill, served with grilled meats or as a condiment.