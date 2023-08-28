10 NASA-Recommended Air Purifying Plants For Your Home

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Snake Plant: Known for its resilience, it removes toxins and thrives in Indian climates

Aloe Vera: Easy to care for, it clears pollutants and offers healing properties

Spider Plant: Ideal for beginners, it combats indoor pollutants effectively

Peace Lily: With elegant white blooms, it purifies and adds a touch of beauty

Money Plant: Low maintenance and effective at purifying air and bringing luck

Bamboo Palm: Well-suited for Indian homes, it adds a tropical feel while cleansing the air

Rubber Plant: Sturdy and stylish, it removes toxins and adapts well to Indian conditions

Areca Palm: A natural air humidifier, it’s perfect for improving indoor air quality