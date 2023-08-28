10 NASA-Recommended Air Purifying Plants For Your Home
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Snake Plant: Known for its resilience, it removes toxins and thrives in Indian climates
Aloe Vera: Easy to care for, it clears pollutants and offers healing properties
Spider Plant: Ideal for beginners, it combats indoor pollutants effectively
Peace Lily: With elegant white blooms, it purifies and adds a touch of beauty
Money Plant: Low maintenance and effective at purifying air and bringing luck
Bamboo Palm: Well-suited for Indian homes, it adds a tropical feel while cleansing the air
Rubber Plant: Sturdy and stylish, it removes toxins and adapts well to Indian conditions
Areca Palm: A natural air humidifier, it’s perfect for improving indoor air quality