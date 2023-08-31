10 Nutrient-Rich Plants For A Healthy Diet

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as iron and calcium, spinach is a versatile leafy green that supports overall health.
High in vitamins A, C, and K, kale also provides antioxidants and fiber, making it a nutrient-dense choice.
Rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber, broccoli offers a range of nutrients and potential health benefits.
Bursting with beta-carotene, sweet potatoes are a vitamin A powerhouse and a good source of fiber.
Packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, berries offer a flavorful way to boost health.
A protein-rich grain with all essential amino acids, quinoa also provides fiber, B vitamins, and minerals.
High in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, chia seeds offer a nutritional boost to various dishes.
Rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, avocados provide vitamins E, K, and C, along with fiber.
Protein-packed legumes offer fiber, folate, iron, and other essential nutrients.
Nutrient-dense and rich in healthy fats, nuts and seeds are a source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.