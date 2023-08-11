10 of the World’s Most Dangerous Fish

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The South American fish produces a powerful electric shock to shock its prey, usually other fish.
They use their cephalic fins from the front of the head to feed on plankton and other small fish.
Wounds produced by this venomous fish are insanely painful and sometimes fatal.
The razor-toothed carnivorous fish has a bad reputation, thanks to the movie Piranha. They attack humans rarely.
The salmon-shaped carnivores have daggerlike teeth that protrude even when the mouth is closed.
They use their sharp teeth to hold their prey and inflict wounds on their enemies, even humans.
One of the most powerful and potentially dangerous predatory sharks, it is largely feared for the movie Jaws.
The parasitic catfish feeds on blood. Apart from other fish, it also attacks humans by entering the urethras of bathers.
This fish is known for its venomous fin spines, which are capable of producing painful wounds.
Also known as swellfish or blowfish, they contain a highly toxic substance called tetraodontoxin that can cause death.