10 of the World’s Most Dangerous Fish

Electric Eel

The South American fish produces a powerful electric shock to shock its prey, usually other fish.

Atlantic Manta

They use their cephalic fins from the front of the head to feed on plankton and other small fish.

Stonefish

Wounds produced by this venomous fish are insanely painful and sometimes fatal.

Piranha

The razor-toothed carnivorous fish has a bad reputation, thanks to the movie Piranha. They attack humans rarely.

Tigerfish

The salmon-shaped carnivores have daggerlike teeth that protrude even when the mouth is closed. 

Moray Eel

They use their sharp teeth to hold their prey and inflict wounds on their enemies, even humans.

Great White Shark

One of the most powerful and potentially dangerous predatory sharks, it is largely feared for the movie Jaws.

Candiru

The parasitic catfish feeds on blood. Apart from other fish, it also attacks humans by entering the urethras of bathers.

Red Lionfish

This fish is known for its venomous fin spines, which are capable of producing painful wounds.

Puffer

Also known as swellfish or blowfish, they contain a highly toxic substance called tetraodontoxin that can cause death.