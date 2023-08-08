10 Oldest Cities
In the World


Damascus, Syria (11,000 years old): It is the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world.
Aleppo, Syria
(8,000 years old): The city was an important trading hub during the ancient era.
Byblos, Lebanon ( 7,000 years old): A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is an archaeological wonder due to the successive layers of debris from centuries of human habitation.
Argos, Greece
(7,000 years old): Home to numerous ancient monuments, the city never participated in the Greco-Persian Wars.
Athens, Greece (7,000 years old): The city is an ancient home of philosophy and the birthplace of Western civilisations.
Susa, Iran
(6,300 years old): This ancient city saw its most glorious days during the Persian Empire.
Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan
(6,000 years old): The city has been home to Persians, Greeks, Romans, Mongols and Ottoman Turks over the centuries.
Sidon, Lebanon
(6,000 years old): Inhabitants of this city were known for their skill in ship-building and navigating the Mediterranean Sea.
Plovdiv, Bulgaria
(6,000 years old): One of the oldest European cities, it has been a Persian, Thracian, Macedonian, and Ottoman hub.
Varanasi, India
(5,000 years old): Also known as Benares, Banaras or Kashi, it is the oldest Indian city and birthplace of Hinduism.
