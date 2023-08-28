10 Outdoor Plants for a Seamless Summer-to-Fall Transition
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Sedum: These hardy succulents boast changing hues, from summer greens to warm fall tones
Black-Eyed Susan: Bright yellow blooms last through summer and into the early days of fall
Japanese Anemone: Delicate pink or white flowers flourish as summer fades into autumn
Autumn Joy Stonecrop: This perennial succulent flaunts pink blossoms that deepen into fall
Russian Sage: With its silver foliage and lavender blooms, it adds elegance to the transition
Mums: Classic fall plants, chrysanthemums offer a burst of color as temperatures drop
Ornamental Grasses: Their plumes add texture and movement, creating a dynamic fall landscape
Beautyberry: Clusters of vibrant berries emerge in late summer, providing striking color through fall.