Producer: Peuli Bakshi
They bloom in late summer to early fall, producing daisy-like flowers in shades of blue, purple, and pink.
Known for its vibrant red blooms, it’s a favorite of hummingbirds. They thrive on plenty of water and grow naturally along streambeds.
Its bright yellow plumes shine in late summer and fall, often in meadows and along roadsides.
This fast-growing vine displays stunning fall with red leaves. It requires low maintenance and can tolerate a variety of soil conditions.
These cheerful yellow flowers bloom well into the fall. It grows 3 to 6 feet tall and requires well-drained soil and sun to light shade.
With its tall stature and clusters of pinkish-purple flowers, that bloom from late summer to early fall. They best in full sun or partial shade.
Also known as Tickseed, the golden-yellow blossoms thrive in full sun and bloom in a variety of soil conditions.
It comes in various colors, including purple, pink, and white, and continues to bloom during fall. It is drought-resistant and requires low-maintenance.
Known for its showy orange or red flowers, it’s a delightful choice for late-season color. They thrive in full sun and dry soil.
Also known as Bee Balm, it attracts pollinators with its unique, spiky blooms and aromatic foliage. The perennial grows best in sunny locations, with more dry than wet soil.