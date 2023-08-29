10 Outdoor Plants With Astonishingly Giant Leaves 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Elephant Ear (Colocasia): Enormous heart-shaped leaves create a tropical feel

Gunnera: Known for its colossal, umbrella-like foliage

Banana Plant (Musa): Large leaves offer a lush, exotic look

Giant Rhubarb (Gunnera manicata): Massive, textured leaves resemble prehistoric plants

Canna Lily: Broad leaves and vibrant flowers contribute to a dramatic appearance

Fatsia Japonica: Glossy, hand-like leaves bring a unique touch to gardens.

Alocasia: Show-stopping arrow-shaped leaves come in various striking patterns