10 People Who Transformed Into Animals

A Japanese man named Toco, spent a whopping 2 million yen (over Rs 11 lakh) on a realistic border collie dog costume.
Known as the ‘Lizardman’, this US man’s body modifications made headlines. He got his teeth sharpened, full-body tattoo, bifurcated tongue, subdermal implants and green-inked lips.
An engineer from Tokyo paid Zeppet 3 million yen (over Rs 17 lakh) for a gray wolf suit. He was seen walking on hind legs in the suit.
This 32-year-old British man from Hertfordshire spent more than $5ooo to get a dalmatian dog costume.
He calls himself Tom Leppard as his tattooed body resembles that of a leopard. He was named the world’s most tattooed man by Guinness Book of World Records.
Known as the ‘catwoman’ as extensive cosmetic surgery made her face resemble a cat.
Known as the ‘parrot man’, this retired shoe factory worker’s extreme love for his pet parrots led to his ear-chopping and tattoo transformation.
The ‘stalking cat’- Dennis Avner always wished to transform himself into a feline-like creature (cat/tiger).
This trans woman surgically removed her ears and nostrils, and got body tattoos to look like a dragon.
This professional freak show and sideshow performer was known as the ‘great omi’ or ‘zebra man’.