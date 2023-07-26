10 Places To Visit Post-Retirement

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

Embrace the cool mountain air, stunning vistas, and colonial architecture of Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla

Cruise through the serene backwaters and experience the unique beauty of Kerala’s lush landscapes.

Kerala

Explore the spiritual heart of UP, India, with its ancient temples and the sacred River Ganges.

Varanasi

Relax on beautiful beaches, explore lush rice terraces, and indulge in spa treatments and Balinese culture.

Bali, Indonesia

Immerse yourself in Japanese culture, visit ancient temples, and witness the beauty of cherry blossoms.

Kyoto, Japan

Away from city life, experience Udaipur’s regal charm— its palaces, lakes, and rich heritage.

Udaipur

Enjoy the beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and relaxing atmosphere of this coastal paradise.

Goa

Discover Tripura’s ancient rock-cut sculptures,  tea garden, biodiversity and pleasant weather.

Tripura

Enjoy vibrant markets of Bankok, serene islands of Phi Phi, amazing Thai massages and lively nightlife.

Thailand

Experience a paradise-like setting with golden and black sand beaches, luxury resorts and delicious sea food.

Hawaii, US