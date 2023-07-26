10 Places To Visit Post-Retirement
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Embrace the cool mountain air, stunning vistas, and colonial architecture of Himachal Pradesh.
Shimla
Cruise through the serene backwaters and experience the unique beauty of Kerala’s lush landscapes.
Kerala
Explore the spiritual heart of UP, India, with its ancient temples and the sacred River Ganges.
Varanasi
Relax on beautiful beaches, explore lush rice terraces, and indulge in spa treatments and Balinese culture.
Bali, Indonesia
Immerse yourself in Japanese culture, visit ancient temples, and witness the beauty of cherry blossoms.
Kyoto, Japan
Away from city life, experience Udaipur’s regal charm— its palaces, lakes, and rich heritage.
Udaipur
Enjoy the beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and relaxing atmosphere of this coastal paradise.
Goa
Discover Tripura’s ancient rock-cut sculptures, tea garden, biodiversity and pleasant weather.
Tripura
Enjoy vibrant markets of Bankok, serene islands of Phi Phi, amazing Thai massages and lively nightlife.
Thailand
Experience a paradise-like setting with golden and black sand beaches, luxury resorts and delicious sea food.
Hawaii, US