10 Plants In Home That Will Bring Good Luck

These breezy, tropical plants attract good energy, while removing dust from the room.
They are believed to bring in good luck and wealth. They should be braided together in three’s and five’s.
A great choice for indoors, money plants ooze positive energy and cleanses their surroundings with their aura.
The low maintenance plant has long been regarded as a symbol of good luck and prosperity.
When placed in an ideal position, these plants can exude positive energy by removing all toxins.
The medium-sized plant is said to attract wealth and success when kept at the entrance of homes.
These pretty plants nurture current relationships. It also enhances the chance of finding love and a partner.
A plant that holds much significance in Hinduism, it is believed to eradicate negative energy and stimulate positive aura.
The striking plant is considered a fortune plant in addition to its ability to eradicate all contaminants from the environment.
This plant is believed to bring fortune, abundance and increase in wealth.