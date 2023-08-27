10 Plants That Are Best for Home As Per Vastu
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Tulsi (Holy Basil):
Promotes positive energy and wards off negativity.
Money Plant:
Attracts wealth and prosperity while purifying indoor air.
Lucky Bamboo:
Brings good luck and represents all five elements of Vastu.
Jasmine:
Enhances love and relationships while filling the air with a pleasant fragrance
Lavender:
Calms the mind and promotes tranquility, ideal for bedrooms.
Aloe Vera:
Removes negativity and purifies the environment, promoting health
Areca Palm:
Removes toxins from the air and brings in a peaceful, harmonious vibe.
Orchid:
Symbolizes love, beauty, and fertility, adding elegance to spaces.