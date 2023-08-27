10 Plants That Are Best for Home As Per Vastu

Tulsi (Holy Basil): Promotes positive energy and wards off negativity.

Money Plant: Attracts wealth and prosperity while purifying indoor air.

Lucky Bamboo: Brings good luck and represents all five elements of Vastu.

Jasmine: Enhances love and relationships while filling the air with a pleasant fragrance

Lavender: Calms the mind and promotes tranquility, ideal for bedrooms.

Aloe Vera: Removes negativity and purifies the environment, promoting health

Areca Palm: Removes toxins from the air and brings in a peaceful, harmonious vibe.

Orchid: Symbolizes love, beauty, and fertility, adding elegance to spaces.