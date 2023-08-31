10 Plants That Are Poisonous for Kids

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav
Its leaves have an oil called urushiol that can cause severe red and itchy rashes, which usually appear 12-48 hours later.
When ingested, philodendron can cause pain, swelling of the mouth, tongue or throat, and even loss of speech or breathing issues.
If your child bites into its leaves, it may cause burning and swelling of the mouth, lips and tongue, as well as difficulty speaking or swallowing.
The sap of this plant can cause irritation when exposed to skin or eyes. It could also lead to difficulty swallowing, excessive drooling, and loss of speech.
The poisonous houseplant can lead to irritated skin and mouth, as well as difficulty speaking, breathing and swallowing.
If ingested, the pretty plant can cause nausea, vomiting, a slow heartbeat, low blood pressure, drowsiness and even death.
If your child ingests a large amount, they can suffer from irritation in the mouth and throat as well as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
The holiday favourite can cause gastroenteritis. It may also lead to a drop in blood pressure.
If consumed in small quantities, it may lead to mild symptoms like mouth irritation, nausea and vomiting.
It can cause the heart rate to become dangerously slow or irregular thanks to its cardiac properties.