10 Plants That Are Said To Bring Bad Luck
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Cactus:
Often associated with loneliness and protection, it’s believed to bring negative energy
Bonsai Trees:
Their stunted growth is seen as a reflection of stagnation and can attract bad luck
Dead Flowers:
Symbolizing the end of life, they’re thought to bring inauspicious vibes.
Mistletoe:
Despite its holiday use, it’s connected to ancient superstitions and misfortune
Aloe Vera:
Known for its healing properties, it’s also said to ward off positive energy
Spider Plants:
Some believe their name and appearance attract negative symbolism
Yew Trees:
Traditionally tied to death, planting them near homes is considered unlucky
Black Roses:
Associated with death and farewell, they’re often linked to bad luck