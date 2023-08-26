10 Plants That Are Said To Bring Bad Luck

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Cactus: Often associated with loneliness and protection, it’s believed to bring negative energy

Bonsai Trees: Their stunted growth is seen as a reflection of stagnation and can attract bad luck

Dead Flowers: Symbolizing the end of life, they’re thought to bring inauspicious vibes.

Mistletoe: Despite its holiday use, it’s connected to ancient superstitions and misfortune

Aloe Vera: Known for its healing properties, it’s also said to ward off positive energy

Spider Plants: Some believe their name and appearance attract negative symbolism

Yew Trees: Traditionally tied to death, planting them near homes is considered unlucky

Black Roses: Associated with death and farewell, they’re often linked to bad luck