10 Plants That Attract Butterflies 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Milkweed: Monarch butterflies lay their eggs on milkweed, making it a crucial host plant

Butterfly Bush (Buddleja): Known for its fragrant flowers, it lures various butterfly species

Coneflowers (Echinacea): These colorful blooms attract butterflies with nectar

Lantana: Its vibrant clusters of flowers are irresistible to butterflies

Black-Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia): A favorite for nectar-feeding butterflies like Swallowtails

Zinnias: Bright and easy-to-grow, zinnias are a butterfly magnet

Joe Pye Weed (Eupatorium): A tall native plant that draws many butterfly species

Verbena: Its long-lasting blooms provide nectar for butterflies all season