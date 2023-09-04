10 Plants That Attract Butterflies
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Milkweed: Monarch butterflies lay their eggs on milkweed, making it a crucial host plant
Butterfly Bush (Buddleja): Known for its fragrant flowers, it lures various butterfly species
Coneflowers (Echinacea): These colorful blooms attract butterflies with nectar
Lantana: Its vibrant clusters of flowers are irresistible to butterflies
Black-Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia): A favorite for nectar-feeding butterflies like Swallowtails
Zinnias: Bright and easy-to-grow, zinnias are a butterfly magnet
Joe Pye Weed (Eupatorium): A tall native plant that draws many butterfly species
Verbena: Its long-lasting blooms provide nectar for butterflies all season