10 Plants That Attract Songbirds
The supreme bloom for seeds, plant sunflowers annually in broad light close to windows so you may observe songbirds preparing for migration.
Hardy perennial coneflowers provide long-lasting blooms on tall stalks. Both butterflies and birds enjoy the bristly seeds.
Birds, bees, and butterflies are fed by the seeds, nectar, pollen, sap, and foliage of cornflowers, also known as bachelor’s buttons.
Becoming black-eyed Susan, these perennials, which have lengthy bloom cycles and are simple to grow, go well with other seed-bearers like coneflowers and asters.
For finches, sparrows, cardinals, and towhees, nutritious seeds produced by garden favourites, colourful daisies are essential winter food.
For those who want a garden of staggered seed-bearing plants, asters are appropriate. They bloom in the autumn and come in purple, pink, blue or white.
While many birds consume the dried seeds of the pungent perennial marigolds, some, such as grackles and crows, rip apart the orange blossoms.
Wintering birds like mockingbirds, nuthatches, woodpeckers, and blue jays depend heavily on the fruit of Virginia Creeper.
With its dark blue fruit, Elderberry is a hardy shrub that supports numerous bird species, such as brown thrashers and red-eyed vireos.
A shrub called Staghorn Sumac provides robins, thrushes, catbirds, cardinals, chickadees, and starlings with autumn and winter fruit.