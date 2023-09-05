10 Plants That Changed The Course Of History 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Wheat: The cultivation of wheat led to settled agriculture and the rise of early civilizations

Potato: Potatoes played a crucial role in alleviating famine and increasing population growth in Europe

Cotton: The cotton plant spurred the growth of the textile industry and contributed to the Industrial Revolution

Tea: The global demand for tea led to trade routes and cultural exchange between East and West

Rubber: Rubber trees transformed transportation with the development of pneumatic tires

Opium Poppy: Opium cultivation influenced international trade and played a role in historical conflicts

Quinine Bark Tree: Quinine, derived from this tree, was vital in treating and preventing malaria

The coffee plant shaped social interactions and commerce through the establishment of coffeehouses and trade networks