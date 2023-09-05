10 Plants That Changed The Course Of History
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Wheat: The cultivation of wheat led to settled agriculture and the rise of early civilizations
Potato: Potatoes played a crucial role in alleviating famine and increasing population growth in Europe
Cotton: The cotton plant spurred the growth of the textile industry and contributed to the Industrial Revolution
Tea: The global demand for tea led to trade routes and cultural exchange between East and West
Rubber: Rubber trees transformed transportation with the development of pneumatic tires
Opium Poppy: Opium cultivation influenced international trade and played a role in historical conflicts
Quinine Bark Tree: Quinine, derived from this tree, was vital in treating and preventing malaria
The coffee plant shaped social interactions and commerce through the establishment of coffeehouses and trade networks