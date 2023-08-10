10 Plants that Close Their Leaves at Night
Producer: Riya Ashok
Several members of the legume family of plants have leaves that close at night. Lucerne, beans, peas, clover, vetch and cowpeas are included in this list.
A few African daisy or gazania cultivars wither at night and during overcast or wet conditions.
Dandelions, also known as taraxacum, are invasive weeds that originated in Eurasia but now grow everywhere. They literally only need a tiny bit of soil to take root.
The cup-shaped crocus blossoms have a wide range of hues and close at night. The resilient crocus appreciates frequent irrigation and direct sunlight.
The iconic spring flower known as the tulip comes in a variety of hues and forms.When there is no light, their blossoms close, then reopen when there is light.
The purple winecup opens in the morning and closes at night with its cup-shaped purple petals. It’s interesting to note that even after pollination, the blooms seal up.
A blooming plant known as a bloodroot develops its leaves and blooms on different branches. The daisy petals are white with yellow centres, and they close at night.
The stunning California poppy boasts vibrant yellow and orange blossoms that are cup-shaped. Additionally, when it’s cloudy or at night, the blossom rolls up.
The Rose-of-Sharon shrub has brilliantly coloured flowers that close at night.This plant reseeds easily and needs little maintenance.
The blossoms of this resilient water plant close at night. The story that the lotus gave birth to the sun in ancient Egypt was inspired by this movement.