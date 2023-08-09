10 Plants That Grow In Desert

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

Prickly Pear Cactus

They are cacti with flat pads and vibrant flowers, commonly found in various desert regions.

Date Palm

They are well adapted to desert environments, and provide valuable fruits and shade in arid regions.

Desert Marigold

Yellow-flowered perennial known for its ability to thrive in sandy and dry soils.

Jojoba

Shrub with seeds that produce valuable oil, adapted to desert conditions.

Barrel Cactus

Round cacti with ribbed patterns and large spines, capable of storing water for extended periods.

Yucca

Drought-resistant plants with distinctive sword-like leaves and tall flowering stalks.

Desert Ironwood

Slow-growing tree with dense wood, known for its ability to withstand harsh desert conditions.

Desert Lily

Native to the southwestern United States and northern Mexico, and has unique bell-shaped stalk clusters and pretty white flowers.

Palo Verde

Trees with green bark and small leaves, adapted to conserve water and provide shade.

Chilopsis (Desert Willow)

It is a deciduous tree that can reach heights of 15 to 30 feet. Native to the southwestern US and northern Mexico, it thrives in arid and semi-arid regions