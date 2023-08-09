10 Plants That Grow In Desert

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
They are cacti with flat pads and vibrant flowers, commonly found in various desert regions.
They are well adapted to desert environments, and provide valuable fruits and shade in arid regions.
Yellow-flowered perennial known for its ability to thrive in sandy and dry soils.
Shrub with seeds that produce valuable oil, adapted to desert conditions.
Round cacti with ribbed patterns and large spines, capable of storing water for extended periods.
Drought-resistant plants with distinctive sword-like leaves and tall flowering stalks.
Slow-growing tree with dense wood, known for its ability to withstand harsh desert conditions.
Native to the southwestern United States and northern Mexico, and has unique bell-shaped stalk clusters and pretty white flowers.
Trees with green bark and small leaves, adapted to conserve water and provide shade.
It is a deciduous tree that can reach heights of 15 to 30 feet. Native to the southwestern US and northern Mexico, it thrives in arid and semi-arid regions