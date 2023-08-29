10 Plants That Have No Problem Growing In a Windowless Bathroom

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Cast Iron Plant: Thrives in low light and can tolerate neglect

ZZ Plant: Requires minimal light and infrequent watering

Snake Plant: Adapts well to low light and fluctuating conditions

Pothos: Thrives in indirect light and can trail or climb

Lucky Bamboo: Flourishes in low light and adds a touch of elegance

Spider Plant: Adaptable and can handle varying light levels

Peace Lily: Tolerates low light and adds beauty with its white blooms

Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema): Flourishes in low light and comes in various colorful varieties