10 Plants That Have No Problem Growing In a Windowless Bathroom
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Cast Iron Plant: Thrives in low light and can tolerate neglect
ZZ Plant: Requires minimal light and infrequent watering
Snake Plant: Adapts well to low light and fluctuating conditions
Pothos: Thrives in indirect light and can trail or climb
Lucky Bamboo: Flourishes in low light and adds a touch of elegance
Spider Plant: Adaptable and can handle varying light levels
Peace Lily: Tolerates low light and adds beauty with its white blooms
Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema): Flourishes in low light and comes in various colorful varieties