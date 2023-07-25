Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Plants That Look Like Animals

Monkey Orchids: Also known as Dracula simia, these flowers bear close resemblance to our ancestors. They smell like ripe oranges.

Dolphin Succulents: A hybrid of candle plant and string-of-pearls vine, its leaves are shaped like a crescent moon with “fins” coming out of them.

White Egret Orchids: The beautiful flowers look like cranes captured in mid-flight, with their wings flapping out.

Parrot Flowers: Its resemblance to the bird is uncanny. The reddish-purple flower’s lower sepal is green in colour that looks like a beak.

Bee Orchids: The bee orchid looks so much like a bumblebee that it attracts male bees towards it for pollination.

Flying Duck Orchids: When these flowers bloom between September and February, its petals look like a duck in motion.

Dove Orchids: The inner petals of the flower form in such a way that they look like a dove in flight.

Rabbit Succulents: When these succulents sprout, they grow two little stems that resemble a pair of rabbit ears.

Grim Reaper Flowers: These flowers have a sinister appearance with their cavernous “eyes.”

Hummingbird Flowers: Also called the green bird flower, they resemble the hummingbird during motion.