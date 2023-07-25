Producer: Priyanka Das
10 Plants That Look Like Animals
Monkey Orchids:
Also known as Dracula simia, these flowers bear close resemblance to our ancestors. They smell like ripe oranges.
Dolphin Succulents:
A hybrid of candle plant and string-of-pearls vine, its leaves are shaped like a crescent moon with “fins” coming out of them.
White Egret Orchids:
The beautiful flowers look like cranes captured in mid-flight, with their wings flapping out.
Parrot Flowers:
Its resemblance to the bird is uncanny. The reddish-purple flower’s lower sepal is green in colour that looks like a beak.
Bee Orchids:
The bee orchid looks so much like a bumblebee that it attracts male bees towards it for pollination.
Flying Duck Orchids:
When these flowers bloom between September and February, its petals look like a duck in motion.
Dove Orchids:
The inner petals of the flower form in such a way that they look like a dove in flight.
Rabbit Succulents:
When these succulents sprout, they grow two little stems that resemble a pair of rabbit ears.
Grim Reaper Flowers:
These flowers have a sinister appearance with their cavernous “eyes.”
Hummingbird Flowers:
Also called the green bird flower, they resemble the hummingbird during motion.