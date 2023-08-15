10 Plants That Look Like Human Body Parts

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
A type of cactus with convoluted ridges that resemble the folds of the brain.
Also known as Hooker’s Lips, its unique red bracts resemble luscious red lips.
The nutritious kidney bean gets its name from its kidney-like shape.
The berries of white baneberry plant resemble human eyes with pupils, hence the name.
Its heart-shaped flowers resemble a heart with a droplet, giving the appearance of a bleeding heart.
This fungus appears as a gelatinous mass of pinkish or purple-colored discs, looking like human intestines.
The unique shape of the orchid’s flower has been said to resemble a footwear.
This cactus has elongated segments that look like human fingers.
Its yellow flower buds resemble small teeth, and it’s known for its numbing effect.
A type of edible fungi (mushroom), with a shape resemble a human earlobe.