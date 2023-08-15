10 Plants That Look Like Human Body Parts

Brain Cactus

A type of cactus with convoluted ridges that resemble the folds of the brain.

(Mammillaria elongata)

Hot Lips

Also known as Hooker’s Lips, its unique red bracts resemble luscious red lips.

(Psychotria elata)

Kidney Bean

The nutritious kidney bean gets its name from its kidney-like shape.

(Phaseolus vulgaris)

Doll’s Eyes Plant

The berries of white baneberry plant resemble human eyes with pupils, hence the name.

(Actaea pachypoda)

 Bleeding Heart

Its heart-shaped flowers resemble a heart with a droplet, giving the appearance of a bleeding heart.

(Dicentra spectabilis)

Purple Jellydisc

This fungus appears as a gelatinous mass of pinkish or purple-colored discs, looking like human intestines.

(Ascocoryne sarcoides)

SLIPPER Orchid

The unique shape of the orchid’s flower has been said to resemble a footwear.

(Paphiopedilum)

Finger Cactus

This cactus has elongated segments that look like human fingers.

(Mammillaria elongata)

Toothache Plant

Its yellow flower buds resemble small teeth, and it’s known for its numbing effect.

(Acmella oleracea)

Wood Ear

A type of edible fungi (mushroom), with a shape resemble a human earlobe.

(Auricularia auricula-judae)