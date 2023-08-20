10 Plants That Look Unreal

Producer: Peuli Bakshi

Sky Petunia

Looks like a pretty starry night, this variety of Petunia is almost too stunning to be real.

Carrion Flower

Resembling a starfish, its reddish-brown flowers can reach up to 14 inches in diameter.

Its heart-shaped flowers resemble a heart with a droplet, giving the appearance of a bleeding heart.

 Bleeding Heart

Monkey Orchids

Also known as Dracula simia, these flowers bear close resemblance to our ancestors. They smell like ripe oranges.

You may also like

Amorphophallus titanum

Also called ‘the corpse flower’ or ‘titan arum’,  this massive flower can grow up to 10 feet tall and emits a foul odor similar to rotting flesh.

Tacca chantrieri

Known as the ‘black bat flower’ due to its large, dark, bat-like bracts that extend out like wings. They are native to the rainforests of Southeast Asia.

Passion Flower

Known as ‘passiflora’, it features intricate and flamboyant blooms of vibrant colours. Its crown-like corona and the intricate arrangement of filaments and petals, adds to their allure.

HOT LIPS

Also known as Hooker’s Lips, its unique red bracts resemble luscious red lips.

GRIM REAPER FLOWERS

These flowers have a sinister appearance with their cavernous ‘eyes’.

RAINBOW EUCALYPTUS

The multicolored bark of this tree creates a surreal and vibrant visual effect.