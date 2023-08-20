10 Plants That Look Unreal

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Looks like a pretty starry night, this variety of Petunia is almost too stunning to be real.
Resembling a starfish, its reddish-brown flowers can reach up to 14 inches in diameter.
Its heart-shaped flowers resemble a heart with a droplet, giving the appearance of a bleeding heart.
Also known as Dracula simia, these flowers bear close resemblance to our ancestors. They smell like ripe oranges.
Also called ‘the corpse flower’ or ‘titan arum’, this massive flower can grow up to 10 feet tall and emits a foul odor similar to rotting flesh.
Known as the ‘black bat flower’ due to its large, dark, bat-like bracts that extend out like wings. They are native to the rainforests of Southeast Asia.
Known as ‘passiflora’, it features intricate and flamboyant blooms of vibrant colours. Its crown-like corona and the intricate arrangement of filaments and petals, adds to their allure.
Also known as Hooker’s Lips, its unique red bracts resemble luscious red lips.
These flowers have a sinister appearance with their cavernous ‘eyes’.
The multicolored bark of this tree creates a surreal and vibrant visual effect.