10 Plants That Repel Mosquitoes

A popular ingredient used in repellents and candles, you can grow this grass in your house.
The aroma of lavender is not liked by mosquitoes and other insects, and will keep them away from your surroundings.
They have several insecticidal components, which makes them a favourite of gardeners.
These vining edible flowers attract mosquitoes and pests towards them, to distract them away from you.
They are not just a delectable herb but also, their oil is a known mosquito repellent.
Basil leaves have compounds that can kill mosquito larvae even before they hatch.
The fragrant herb has properties that can repel and control mites, mosquitoes and other pests.
The plant has chemicals like linalool and geraniol that are hated by mosquitoes.
The flowers have a strong smell that keeps mosquitoes away.
The pom-pom shaped flowers also have a distinct smell, which is not liked by mosquitoes.