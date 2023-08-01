Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Plants That Repel Mosquitoes

Citronella

A popular ingredient used in repellents and candles, you can grow this grass in your house.

Lavender

The aroma of lavender is not liked by mosquitoes and other insects, and will keep them away from your surroundings.

Marigolds

They have several insecticidal components, which makes them a favourite of gardeners.

Nasturtiums

These vining edible flowers attract mosquitoes and pests towards them, to distract them away from you.

Rosemary

They are not just a delectable herb but also, their oil is a known mosquito repellent.

Basil

Basil leaves have compounds that can kill mosquito larvae even before they hatch.

Mint

The fragrant herb has properties that can repel and control mites, mosquitoes and other pests.

Eucalyptus

The plant has chemicals like linalool and geraniol that are hated by mosquitoes.

Bee Balm

The flowers have a strong smell that keeps mosquitoes away.

Floss Flower

The pom-pom shaped flowers also have a distinct smell, which is not liked by mosquitoes.