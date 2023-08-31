10 Plants That Thrive In West-Facing Windows
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Succulents: Drought-tolerant plants that enjoy the bright, indirect light of west-facing windows
Aloe Vera: Adapts well to the sunlight and brings a touch of green to the space
Jade Plant: Resilient succulent that thrives in the warmth of west-facing light
Spider Plant: Enjoys the filtered sunlight and cleans the air indoors
Peace Lily: Tolerates indirect light and produces elegant white blooms
Pothos: Low-light tolerant vine that still benefits from the afternoon sun
Hoya: Wax-like flowers that flourish in the moderate light of west-facing windows
Snake Plant: Survives well with the light levels often found in this direction