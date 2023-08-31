10 Plants That Thrive In West-Facing Windows

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Succulents: Drought-tolerant plants that enjoy the bright, indirect light of west-facing windows

Aloe Vera: Adapts well to the sunlight and brings a touch of green to the space

Jade Plant: Resilient succulent that thrives in the warmth of west-facing light

Spider Plant: Enjoys the filtered sunlight and cleans the air indoors

Peace Lily: Tolerates indirect light and produces elegant white blooms

Pothos: Low-light tolerant vine that still benefits from the afternoon sun

Hoya: Wax-like flowers that flourish in the moderate light of west-facing windows

Snake Plant: Survives well with the light levels often found in this direction