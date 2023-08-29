10 Plants That Will Help You Sleep Like a Baby
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Lavender: Its soothing aroma promotes relaxation and sleepiness
Aloe Vera: Releases oxygen at night for better air quality.
Jasmine: Its scent reduces anxiety and encourages restful sleep
Snake Plant: Purifies air by absorbing toxins, enhancing sleep environment
Valerian: Herbal remedy known for its calming effects on the nervous system
Peace Lily: Improves indoor air quality and adds a serene vibe
Chamomile: Delicate flowers can be brewed into a calming tea
English Ivy: Reduces airborne mold and enhances sleep-inducing environment