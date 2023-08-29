10 Plants That Will Help You Sleep Like a Baby

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Lavender: Its soothing aroma promotes relaxation and sleepiness

Aloe Vera: Releases oxygen at night for better air quality.

Jasmine: Its scent reduces anxiety and encourages restful sleep

Snake Plant: Purifies air by absorbing toxins, enhancing sleep environment

Valerian: Herbal remedy known for its calming effects on the nervous system

Peace Lily: Improves indoor air quality and adds a serene vibe

Chamomile: Delicate flowers can be brewed into a calming tea

English Ivy: Reduces airborne mold and enhances sleep-inducing environment