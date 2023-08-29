10 Plants To Gift Your Sibling On Rakshabandhan 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Snake Plant: Easy to care for, adds a touch of green to any space.

Peace Lily: Elegant white blooms and air-purifying qualities

Succulent: Cute and low-maintenance, perfect for any room

Pothos: Trailing vines bring a lively vibe to their living area

Jade Plant: Symbolizes good luck and prosperity, great for beginners

Spider Plant: Produces “spiderettes” that can be potted as new plants

Lucky Bamboo: Thought to bring luck and fortune, easy to care for.

Lavender: Delightful fragrance and calming properties for a relaxing atmosphere.